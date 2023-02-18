Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $769,000 in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the second quarter worth $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $454,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

JUGG stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

