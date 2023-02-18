Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $747,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 461,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256,035 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 335,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 28,562,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,742,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

