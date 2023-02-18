Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $637,000 in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBG remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Aequi Acquisition Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.