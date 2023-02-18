Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $4.43 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. CONX makes up approximately 2.0% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in CONX by 2,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.10 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

