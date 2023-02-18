Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 69,772 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXII. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,665. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

