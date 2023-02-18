Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 68,441 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $319,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 10.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $386,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 108,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.65.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

