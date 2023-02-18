Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAB. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

