ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLSGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 835,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 209,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

