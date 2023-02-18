Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$54.15 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

