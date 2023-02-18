Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after acquiring an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.