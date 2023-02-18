Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). 574,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 57,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Europa Metals Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Europa Metals news, insider Myles Stuart Campion bought 1,090,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £32,725.77 ($39,725.38).

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

