EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). EuroDry had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EuroDry Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

