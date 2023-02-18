Euler Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00026185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $64.01 million and $1.32 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

