Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

