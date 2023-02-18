Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 41,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 72,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

