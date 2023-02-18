Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,247,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $4,470,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

