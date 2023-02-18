Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.51 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51), RTT News reports. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix updated its FY 2023 guidance to $30.79-$31.64 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $700.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.85.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Equinix

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Equinix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

