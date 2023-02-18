Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.85. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.46%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.