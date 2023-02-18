Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,167 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.36% of Equifax worth $74,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.72. The company had a trading volume of 582,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,161. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day moving average of $194.74.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

