EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EQRx Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of EQRX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. EQRx has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
About EQRx
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
