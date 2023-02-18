EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EQRx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. EQRx has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Get EQRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

About EQRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 30.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in EQRx by 45.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQRx by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EQRx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.