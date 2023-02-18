EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.80. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.20.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

