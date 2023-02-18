EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15 to $11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.33. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.30 to $2.38 EPS.
NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.80. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99.
EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.20.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
