EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Susquehanna

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $462.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.20.

EPAM opened at $338.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.80. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

