Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,457 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $77,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

