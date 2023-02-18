Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 387,701 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $96,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

