Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $69,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

