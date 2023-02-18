Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $82.59 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $82,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after acquiring an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.