Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $72.72 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Republic Services worth $72,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

