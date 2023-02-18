Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $91,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.