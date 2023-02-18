Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,408 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Discover Financial Services worth $85,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

NYSE DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.