Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,714 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $79,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

