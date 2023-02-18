Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

