Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 1.8 %

ENTG stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

