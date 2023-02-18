Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENOV shares. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Enovis stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 203,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $129.21.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

