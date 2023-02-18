Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EIG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

