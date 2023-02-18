Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

