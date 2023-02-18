Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 40,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 223,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.