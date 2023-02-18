Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 40,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 223,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

