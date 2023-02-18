Elme Communities (ELME) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.12.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elme Communities Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.