Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

