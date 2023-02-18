Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Performance
Shares of ELMD opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.50. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.
About Electromed
