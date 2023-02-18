Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 277 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

