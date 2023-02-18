Efinity Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.80 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,099,114 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

