Efinity Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $62.07 million and $1.49 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,099,063 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

