eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.