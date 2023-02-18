EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.
Aravive Stock Down 4.0 %
ARAV stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.