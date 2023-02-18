EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Aravive Stock Down 4.0 %

ARAV stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Aravive Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

