Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 968,700 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
