Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.81. 237,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

