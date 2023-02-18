Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More

