E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.
Humana Price Performance
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Insider Activity at Humana
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
