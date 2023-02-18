E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,000. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

