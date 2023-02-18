E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,827 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

