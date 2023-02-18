E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

